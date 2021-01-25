Left Menu
Schoolgirl found dead in Kolkata's Bangur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The body of a schoolgirl wasfound in a pool of blood in northeast Kolkata's Bangur area,police said on Monday.

It is suspected that the teenaged girl, a resident ofLake Town, died by suicide after jumping off a multistoriedbuilding in Bangur Block A where the body was found on Sundayevening, they said.

A purported suicide note was found beside the bodyalong with a mask, an officer said.

The girl, a student of a well-known school in SaltLake, had left home to get pens and noodles from a localstationery shop, police said.

''Her family contacted the Lake Town police stationafter she did not return home and calls to her mobile numberwent unanswered. On the other side, residents of the Bangurarea informed us about the body,'' the officer said.

Police said they are investigating all angles into thedeath, including the possibility of ''foul play''.

