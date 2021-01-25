Left Menu
UP CM inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 706 crore in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 66 small and big projects totalling Rs 706 crore in Noida via a video conference from Lucknow.

This was done by the chief minister as he inaugurated the 'Shilp Haat' programme in Noida's Sector 33A virtually to mark the 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh.

He also said Gautam Buddh Nagar district is emerging as the ''financial capital'' of the state and added that investment opportunities have grown in the region with an airport coming up in Jewar, according to an official statement.

''On the occasion of the UP Day, the chief minister gifted various development projects worth Rs 706 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar which mainly include a cattle shelter, construction of a community centre, resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a Veda Forest Park which is to be built in Sector-78 Noida, an underground parking, a Biodiversity Park,'' the statement read.

Adityanath lauded the district police for the management of law and order and performed the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for four new police stations – Phase One, Okhla Barrage, Sector 116 and Sector 63, it stated.

He also inaugurated the 'Safe City' project, under which the district will get 1,600 cameras -- 250 of them in the first phase for monitoring public spaces.

There are 11 new police stations and two new checkpoints proposed to be constructed in the district this year. Five of the 11 stations will be in the vicinity of the upcoming airport and the Film City, according to the statement.

