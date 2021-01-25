MP will be top state in conserving gharials and vultures: Govt

After emerging as the state withthe highest number of tigers and leopards in India, MadhyaPradesh is now close to acquire the top position inconservation of gharials or fish-eating crocodiles, andvultures, a government official said on Monday.

Citing the bird census of 2019, the official said8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh which is more thanother states in the country.

''As per the report of the Wild Life Trust of India, amaximum number of 1,859 Gharials were found in the Chambalsanctuary in Madhya Pradesh,'' the Public Relations departmentofficial said.

He said the gharials were on the verge of extinctionaround 40 years ago.

''Four decades ago, only 200 gharials were left in theworld and among them 96 were in India, including 46 in Chambalriver,'' the official said.

A gharial sanctuary was established in Morenadistrict's Devri area in Madhya Pradesh for theirconservation, he said.

''Eggs of gharials are safely hatched in sand in atemperature ranging between 30-36 degree Celsius. During thehatching process, these eggs emit a 'calling' (sound) andlittle gharials start coming out. After they grow up, they arereleased in their natural environment in river,'' the officialexplained.

''In Bhopal's Kervan Dam area, a Vulture Conservationand Breeding Center was established, which is jointly run bythe Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the MadhyaPradesh government,'' the official informed.

He said in terms of vulture population also, MadhyaPradesh would emerge as the top state.

As per the 2018 tiger census, Madhya Pradesh is hometo the highest number of tigers in the country at 526 and isgiven the ''tiger state'' tag, the official said.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh also has the highest numberof leopards in the country at 3,421, as per the Status ofLeopards in India 2018 report.

''25 per cent of total 12,852 leopards in India arefound in Madhya Pradesh alone,'' the official added.

