Maha CM inaugurates Gorewada international zoological park

This is ourculture and history, Thackeray said.As per the state government, the Gorewada zoologicalpark is the largest such park in India covering an area ofmore than 564 hectares.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: (@ANI)

Tourists will soon be able toenjoy various theme-based jungle safaris at the BalasahebThackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur,said to be the largest in India, which was inaugurated byMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Taking note of a protest staged here by various tribalorganisations demanding a change in the name of theinternational zoological park, the chief minister announcedsetting up of 'Gondwana Theme Park' portraying the culture andhistory of the Gond tribe under the Gorewada project.

''There is no needy to worry over the name of the park.

The government will name a theme park (under Gorewada project)as Gondawna theme park, which will portray tribal culture andhistory.

''I want to say to the tribal community that you aretalking about renaming this park, but I will set up 'GondwanaTheme Park' here showcasing the culture and history of Gondtribals, so that tourists from across the globe can visit thisplace and understand the culture of the Gonds. This is ourculture and history,'' Thackeray said.

As per the state government, the Gorewada zoologicalpark is the largest such park in India covering an area ofmore than 564 hectares. Combined with Gorewada rescue centrefor animals, and Gorewada Reserve, the park area expands tomore than 1,914 hectares.

Alleging that the Vidarbha region in easternMaharashtra was neglected before (by previous governments),the chief minister, who also heads Shiv Sena, said the MVAgovernment in the state will usher in development in theregion.

''We have a blood relation with Vidarbha. No one shouldtry to teach us love for Vidarbha. Some people are spreadingmisinformation about us (Shiv Sena), and this (campaign) willend now. Projects like Surjagadh (Gadchiroli) can change theface of the entire vidarbha. I want to pave the way for thedevelopment of Vidarbha,'' he said in an apparent jibe at theBJP.

We will take Maharashtra forward by working together,the CM said.

The Indian Safari, a major component of thezoological park, is now ready for public.

The Indian Safari consists of leopard safari, slothbear safari, tiger safari and herbivore safari.

Seven leopards have been shifted to Gorewada with theapproval of the Central Zoo Authority, while the sloth bearsafari will have six sloth bears, 14 nilgais and 4 chitals.

Tourists can book tickets through online as well asoffline mode, officials said.

Visitors will be taken to safari in air-conditionedbuses with broad glass windows. Besides, ancillary facilitieslike cafeteria, buses, spacious parking area, selfie pointsetc are also made available.

The Central Zoo Authority has also approved themaster plan for the phase 2 which includes African safariconsisting of zebras, lions, elephants etc, besides a nightzoo, a bio park etc. These facilities will be developed incoming years, according to the officials.

