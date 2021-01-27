Maharashtra: Mild tremor in Pune; no casualty

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude has beenfelt in Maharashtra's Pune district, but there is no report ofany casualty or damage to property, officials said onWednesday.

The tremor was recorded at 7.28 pm on Tuesday, withits epicentre at a depth of 12 km in Purandar taluka, located21 km south-east of Pune, a report of the National Centre forSeismology said.

