Left Menu

After mass arrests at protests, Moscow jail space in short supply

But it was only late on Wednesday that the authorities were able to find a jail cell for him. After arresting what one monitoring group said was a record number of protesters at weekend rallies demanding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be freed from jail, Moscow police appear to be struggling to find enough space in detention facilities.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:57 IST
After mass arrests at protests, Moscow jail space in short supply
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Anti-Kremlin protester Filipp Kuznetsov was detained in Moscow on Saturday and found guilty by a court on Monday of taking part in an illegal protest. But it was only late on Wednesday that the authorities were able to find a jail cell for him.

After arresting what one monitoring group said was a record number of protesters at weekend rallies demanding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be freed from jail, Moscow police appear to be struggling to find enough space in detention facilities. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Russia on Saturday to demand the release of Navalny, who was arrested at a Moscow airport this month after flying home for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

Kuznetsov, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, was arrested on Saturday near the prison housing Navalny. A court on Monday sentenced Kuznetsov to 10 days in jail for taking part in the protests, deemed illegal because they had not been pre-sanctioned by the authorities. "I'm sitting in a police bus because there is no space in the jails," Kuznetsov told Reuters by phone on Wednesday afternoon.

He said he knew Moscow's jails were full from policemen who had guarded him and 17 other protesters in a police bus overnight outside a jail that had refused to accept them because it was full. Kuznetsov messaged later on Wednesday to say the police had eventually found a prison for him after driving from jail to jail for more than 16 hours.

The policemen guarding him and the others had allowed volunteers to bring food while they were waiting in the bus and had sometimes escorted them to the nearby jail to use the bathroom, Kuznetsov said. By the time he got to jail, he said he had not slept for over 30 hours.

"Free people don't get tired. We support each other," he said. The Moscow police department did not respond to a request for comment.

MASS ARRESTS The OVD-info protest monitoring group, which counts arrests one by one and offers legal support, said police on Saturday detained nearly 4,000 people at protests across Russia, over 1,500 of them in Moscow.

It said it had compared the figures with the number of arrests counted at previous protests, and found both were record figures for President Vladimir Putin's long rule. "The number of people arrested after the rallies was really big and there is no space for them in Moscow jails," said Grigory Durnovo, an OVD-info analyst.

Putin has called the pro-Navalny marches illegal. Kremlin critics cite their constitutional right to protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act.

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act....

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges truckers not to strike, eyes tax breaks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday urged truckers not to strike on Feb. 1, suggesting he could lower diesel costs with tax breaks as he seeks to head off a crushing blow to the countrys pandemic-stricken economy. Speaking in Br...

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him.

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him....

White House renews virus briefings: 'Bringing back the pros'

As many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, the Biden administration warned in its first science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, as experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021