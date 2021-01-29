Left Menu

IN-SPACe will accelerate major reforms in space sector: Prez

In his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the President said ISRO space scientists are working on important missions such as Chandrayan-3, Gaganyan, and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.The formation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre - IN-SPACe will accelerate major reforms in the space sector, he said.IN-SPACe has been created under the Department of Space as a separate vertical to take independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating space activities of the private sector.The President said in the field of nuclear energy also, the country is moving rapidly towards achieving self-reliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:54 IST
IN-SPACe will accelerate major reforms in space sector: Prez

The formation of 'Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre - IN-SPACe' will accelerate major reforms in the space sector, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. In his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the President said ISRO space scientists are working on important missions such as 'Chandrayan-3', 'Gaganyan', and 'Small Satellite Launch Vehicle'.

''The formation of 'Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre - IN-SPACe' will accelerate major reforms in the space sector,'' he said.

IN-SPACe has been created under the Department of Space as a separate vertical to take independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating space activities of the private sector.

The President said in the field of nuclear energy also, the country is moving rapidly towards achieving self-reliance. A few months back, the country's first indigenous pressurised heavy water reactor was successfully tested at Kakrapar, Kovind added.

He was referring to the first 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor at Kakrapar, Gujarat, KAPP-3 which achieved criticality (controlled self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction for the first time) on July 22 last year. The KAPP unit 3 is the first 700 MW capacity PHWR, a technology mastered by Indian nuclear scientists and engineers. All future sanctioned PWHRs are of 700 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann Khurrana goes on a safari at Kaziranga National Park

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the North-east for Anubhav Sinhas untitled spy thriller, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished oppor...

Retailer Moonpig to upsize London IPO by up to 30%

Retailer Moonpig Group will upsize its initial public offering IPO on the London Stock Exchange by up to 30 and price shares at the top end of a previously set range of 310 pence to 350 pence apiece, a bookrunner said on Friday.The online g...

Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14 on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. Musk wrote simply bitcoin in his biography on the social media site. The cryptocurrency was tradin...

Prez mentions railways' Kisan Rail in his address in Parliament

The ambitious Kisan Rail project of the railways found a mention in President Ram Nath Kovinds address in Parliament on Friday, indicating its significance for the government as a service for the agriculture sector.Announced by Finance Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021