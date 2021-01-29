Left Menu

Scientists say coronavirus variants carrying this mutation escapes immune system's antibodies

PTI | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:49 IST
Scientists say coronavirus variants carrying this mutation escapes immune system's antibodies
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have assessed a mutation in the novel coronavirus and found that it confers the virus resistance to some individual's serum antibodies, an advance which underscores the need for constant molecular surveillance of the pathogen to guide the development of vaccines.

According to the study, published in the journal Cell, variants carrying this mutation are similar to the wild-type novel coronavirus from Wuhan, China in their ability to spread and cause disease, but can bind more strongly to the human ACE2 receptor which acts as the gateway for the virus to enter host cells.

''Our structural analysis demonstrates that this new mutation introduces an additional interaction between the virus and the ACE2 receptor,'' said Gyorgy Snell, a co-author of the study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research in the UK. In this mutation, the scientists said a single molecule part of the virus spike protein is altered from the amino acid asparagine to lysine, enabling the formation of a new point of contact with the ACE2 receptor. They believe this alteration in the 439th position of the protein's chain of amino acid building blocks is in line with a two-fold increase in its binding affinity with ACE2. ''Therefore, the mutation both improves interaction with the viral receptor ACE2 and evades antibody-mediated immunity,'' Snell explained.

The scientists said the mutation, denoted as N439K, was first detected in Scotland in March and since then, a second lineage B.1.258 has independently emerged in other European countries. By January 2021, they said this lineage has been detected in more than 30 countries across the globe.

While the N439K mutation did not change virus replication, the scientists said it significantly diminished binding of a proportion of both clinical antibodies and serum samples.

They said the mutation particularly resisted neutralisation by clinical therapy approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use as part of a two-antibody cocktail.

''The virus is evolving on multiple fronts to try to evade the antibody response,'' Snell said.

According to the researchers, one of the biggest hurdles in studying variants is the limited amount of viral genome sequencing that's currently being done across the globe.

''This underscores the need for broad surveillance, a detailed understanding of the molecular mechanisms of the mutations, and for the development of therapies with a high barrier to resistance against variants circulating today and those that will emerge in the future,'' Snell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's HNA Group says creditors want it declared bankrupt

HNA Group, a debt-burdened Chinese airline operator that faced opposition in Washington to its attempt to buy a Wall Street hedge fund during a costly global acquisition spree, says its creditors have asked a court to declare the company ba...

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

Inhabitants of remote Greek islands received the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the government rolled out its inoculation campaign to include tiny villages, some with no more than a couple of dozens inhabitants. Many of the islands have been...

Power2SME, TiE Delhi-NCR announce winners Spirit of Manufacturing Awards 2021

New Delhi India, January 29 ANINewsVoir Power2SME in collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR concluded the first-ever online award ceremony of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards today, on the side-lines of Resurgence TiECon Delhi-NCR. This year ma...

Russia says test for UK coronavirus variant to be available soon -TASS

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Friday said a test system for detecting the coronavirus variant discovered in the UK will soon be available for medical institutions, the TASS news agency reported.Russia has suspended flights to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021