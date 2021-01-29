Left Menu

Have not stopped development works of previous govt: Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:21 IST
Have not stopped development works of previous govt: Thackeray
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday said his government has not stopped anydevelopment projects initiated by the previous regime, but isexpediting their completion.

Speaking at the unveiling of new bogies for Metrotrains on Line 7 and 2A and other facilities, Thackeray said,in the next three to four years, Mumbaikars will get access tosmooth transportation and affordable housing.

The Metro rail in Mumbai will supplement the suburbanrailway system and ease the pressure on it, the chief ministersaid.

''The suburban railway is being reopened for publicfrom February 1 and I appeal to citizens to ensure that thereis no crowding and comply with all COVID-19 safety measures,''he said.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said thetrial runs for Andheri-Dahisar Metro route will begin soon andthe services will start in four months, benefitting 13 lakhcommuters.

The ongoing works of Metro in Mumbai will be completedby 2026 and by 2031, one crore commuters will use the Metronetwork, Shinde said.

The first indigenously-built Metro rail coach to beused for the Line 2A (Dahisar east to DN Nagar) and Line 7(Andheri east to Dahisar east) arrived in Mumbai earlier thisweek.

The manufacturing company Bharat Earth Movers Limited(BEML), has successfully delivered the first ''Made in India''Metro rake from its Bengaluru facility.

On intervening night of Thursday (January 28) therakes entered Mumbai city and was taken to the Charkop depotdeveloped for integrated operations and control of both theseMetro lines.

The Metro trial runs will begin from March and willcontinue for a month, while the commercial operations areslated to commence from May onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reasons to allocate portion of salary in Bajaj Finance FD

Pune Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir As all eyes are set on the Annual Budget 2021, which will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, volatilities in the stock market have been increasing steadily. In the past 10 budgets, benchmark indi...

TN cabinet gives nod for Rs 52,257 cr investment proposals; to unveil new industrial policy

The Tamil Nadu cabinet on Fridaygave its nod for 24 major investment proposals, valued at Rs52,257 crore, that would generate 93,935 jobs.The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, alsoaccorded its approval to the soon to be unvei...

Haryana govt extends ban on mobile internet in 14 more districts

The Haryana government on Friday suspended all mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in another 14 districts till 5 pm on January 30. The government also extended the suspension in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30.Th...

17 Rajasthan districts affected by bird flu

Over 7,140 birds have died so far in the past one month and 17 districts of Rajasthan are affected by the infection with 115 more deaths, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.The report said 53 crows and pigeons each, three peacocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021