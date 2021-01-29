Have not stopped development works of previous govt: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday said his government has not stopped anydevelopment projects initiated by the previous regime, but isexpediting their completion.

Speaking at the unveiling of new bogies for Metrotrains on Line 7 and 2A and other facilities, Thackeray said,in the next three to four years, Mumbaikars will get access tosmooth transportation and affordable housing.

The Metro rail in Mumbai will supplement the suburbanrailway system and ease the pressure on it, the chief ministersaid.

''The suburban railway is being reopened for publicfrom February 1 and I appeal to citizens to ensure that thereis no crowding and comply with all COVID-19 safety measures,''he said.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said thetrial runs for Andheri-Dahisar Metro route will begin soon andthe services will start in four months, benefitting 13 lakhcommuters.

The ongoing works of Metro in Mumbai will be completedby 2026 and by 2031, one crore commuters will use the Metronetwork, Shinde said.

The first indigenously-built Metro rail coach to beused for the Line 2A (Dahisar east to DN Nagar) and Line 7(Andheri east to Dahisar east) arrived in Mumbai earlier thisweek.

The manufacturing company Bharat Earth Movers Limited(BEML), has successfully delivered the first ''Made in India''Metro rake from its Bengaluru facility.

On intervening night of Thursday (January 28) therakes entered Mumbai city and was taken to the Charkop depotdeveloped for integrated operations and control of both theseMetro lines.

The Metro trial runs will begin from March and willcontinue for a month, while the commercial operations areslated to commence from May onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)