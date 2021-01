BRIEF-EMA Recommends Granting Conditional Marketing Authorisation For AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA HAS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA

* RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA TO PREVENT COVID-19 IN PEOPLE FROM 18 YEARS OF AGE * EMA'S SCIENTIFIC EXPERTS CONSIDERED THAT THE VACCINE CAN BE USED IN OLDER ADULTS Source text: (https://bit.ly/39uwOwc) Further company coverage:

