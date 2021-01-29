Metro's pedestrian subway connecting NSP station and market made operational

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A pedestrian subway, built by the Delhi Metro using box pushing technology connecting the Netaji Subhash Place metro station and a shopping complex in Pitampura, was made operational on Friday, officials said.

The shopping complex at Netaji Subhash Place (Pitampura side) is located right opposite the metro station, which is a vital interchange facility between Red and Pink Lines.

''A pedestrian subway connecting the Netaji Subhash Place metro station and the Netaji Subhash Place Shopping Complex in Pitampura was made operational today,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

The 76-m long subway crosses the busy Lala Jagat Narayan Marg and the adjacent Wazirpur flyover. Therefore, this new facility will also be of immense benefit to the pedestrians who intend to cross the road, officials said.

The size of the subway is 4 m by 3.2 m and it has been constructed using the box pushing technology, in which vertical excavation or large scale digging is not required, they said.

The shopping complex consists of many outlets, a leading private hospital's branch and a number of small vendors, and attracts a lot of visitors every day. This new subway will provide much needed connectivity for shopping complex visitors and the metro station commuters, the statement said.

The DMRC said box pushing method is much faster than the conventional cut-and-cover technology used generally for construction of subways. If the DMRC had opted for the conventional cut-and-cover technology, then it would have had to excavate the road above causing great inconvenience to the movement of traffic, an official said.

In its Phase-III corridors, the DMRC has tried to provide such pedestrian subways, at many of its stations, wherever feasible, to provide an additional facility for convenient pedestrian movement, he said. PTI KNDHMB

