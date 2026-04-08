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BEML and DMRC Join Forces for Global Metro Rail Ventures

BEML Ltd has partnered with DMRC to collaborate on metro rail projects, enhancing both domestic and global market presence. The MoU aims to combine strengths of both organizations in manufacturing and execution to offer competitive solutions. This strategic partnership also marks BEML's first overseas metro rolling stock order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:03 IST
BEML and DMRC Join Forces for Global Metro Rail Ventures
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BEML Ltd, a Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to collaborate on metro rail projects both domestically and internationally.

The agreement outlines a strategic partnership designed to leverage BEML's manufacturing prowess and DMRC's expertise in executing metro systems. This collaboration aims to offer globally competitive solutions by combining their strengths, thereby enhancing urban mobility.

BEML recently secured its first international metro rolling stock order valued at around $60 million for a project in Africa. DMRC's Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, termed the partnership as a 'historic collaboration' and highlighted the emphasis on indigenous innovation and the development of Tunnel Boring Machines for future infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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