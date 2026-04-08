BEML and DMRC Join Forces for Global Metro Expansion

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a significant memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This strategic collaboration is set to enhance metro rail projects both domestically and globally, offering comprehensive solutions for modern urban mobility.

The partnership aims to leverage BEML's manufacturing capabilities with DMRC's proven track record in project execution and operations. This collaboration marks a significant step towards expanding integrated metro solutions, not just within India but also on an international platform, thereby strengthening the presence of both entities in the global market.

According to industry leaders, including BEML Chairman Shantanu Roy and DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, this initiative is poised to foster self-reliance through the development of indigenous systems. The collaboration is also likely to play a crucial role in overseas expansions, as highlighted by BEML's recent order in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)