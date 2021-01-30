Maha govt mulling plan for incentives for panchayats in Gadchiroli

Maha govt mulling plan for incentives for panchayats in GadchiroliPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:32 IST
The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to provide incentives to GramPanchayats in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli district, where the recent local bodies' elections were held smoothly, an official said on Saturday.
Gadchiroli district recorded more than 70 percent polling in the recently-held Gram Panchayat polls in the state.
During his visit to the district earlier this week, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Collector DeepakSingla to send a proposal to provide financial incentives program Panchayats, where polls were held successfully.
Speaking to PTI, Singla said villages, where elections were conducted smoothly for the first time, will be recommended for financial incentives from the rural development department.
There are 340 Gram Panchayats in Gadchiroli, of which100 are located in the interior areas, he said.
''We are yet to send a proposal and finalize which villages can be given the financial incentive of anywhere between 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. We will send the proposal by next week,'' the official said.
