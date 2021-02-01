Union Budget will pave way for self-reliant India: U'khand CM

Union Budget will pave way for self-reliant India: U'khand CMPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:53 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a way forward for building a self-reliant India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
''Founded mainly on six pillars, the Budget focuses on the development of basic infrastructure and job creation besides taking care of villages and farmers,'' Rawat said at a press conference.
The Budget reflects the aspirations of people and will pave the way for building a self-reliant India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that it reflected his strong will.
Praising the Budget for a hike in allocation for health, rural and farming sectors, Rawat said it will help achieve the objective of a healthy and secure India.
He said several provisions have been made in it to double the income of farmers.
The rural infrastructure development fund has been increased from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore and the micro irrigation fund will also be doubled, the CM said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rawat
- Budget
- Trivendra Singh
- India
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
US biz advocacy group urges FM Sitharaman to lower tariff in next Budget
Luxury car makers seek reduction in taxes on automobiles in upcoming Budget
Oman introduces new law for parliament stipulating that state budget talks
EXCLUSIVE-India's budget seen raising import duties by 5%-10% on dozens of items-sources
Mexico's America Movil to propose bigger budget for share buybacks