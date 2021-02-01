Left Menu

Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast

We have snow that had made its way across much of Pennsylvania and into southern portions of New York and into Connecticut and much of New Jersey. As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches 7.6 to 12.7 centimeters of snow, with 6 inches 15.2 centimeters in parts of Pennsylvania, she said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:27 IST
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast

Snowfall picked up Monday in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a nor'easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will be a “pretty slow mover” as it brings heavy snow and strong winds through Tuesday.

“It's going to be a prolonged event,” Pagano said. “We have snow that had made its way across much of Pennsylvania and into southern portions of New York and into Connecticut and much of New Jersey.” As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 centimeters) of snow, with 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) in parts of Pennsylvania, she said. In parts of New Jersey, 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) already was reported as of Monday morning.

New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to deploy resources. He also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and the state's six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

In New York, many vaccination appointments for Monday needed to be canceled as well.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. New York Waterway ferries also were suspended. Amtrak modified its train service, cancelling some trains.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. A White House official said Sunday night that the visit would be rescheduled for later in the week when the agency's staff and diplomats could more safely commute to attend.(AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Macron asks EU to help nearby areas get vaccines

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbors in the race to get COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic.Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential pala...

Govt to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

The government will strengthen the framework of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT and implement systems such as e-courts along with alternate methods of debt resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.Besides, the g...

#MeToo: Delhi court reserves for Feb 10 verdict in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramni

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved for February 10 the verdict in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ...

I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actor made the allegations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021