Left Menu

Mamata inaugurates bridge, cement plant in north Bengal

A number of bridges and roads are beingbuilt in various places, she said after virtuallyinaugurating the projects from Uttar Banga Utsav ground here.The chief minister, on the occasion, also inaugurateda Rs 450-crore cement plant at Mohitnagar in Jalpaiguridistrict, a few youth hostels, and a number of electricitysub-stations in the northern districts, including one inMalda, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 80 crore.This cement plant will generate employment for 7,000people, Banerjee said.She also threw open to public Devi Kamteswari bridgeover river Mansai, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:07 IST
Mamata inaugurates bridge, cement plant in north Bengal

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects inthe northern districts of the state, including a 3.29 km-longbridge over river Teesta and a cement plant.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore, 'Joyee' bridgeover river Teesta connects Haldibari and Mekhliganj inCoochbehar district, reducing the distance between the twotowns from 85 km to a mere five km, Banerjee said.

''Work to develop Infrastructure is being undertakenacross the state. A number of bridges and roads are beingbuilt in various places,'' she said after virtuallyinaugurating the projects from Uttar Banga Utsav ground here.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also inaugurateda Rs 450-crore cement plant at Mohitnagar in Jalpaiguridistrict, a few youth hostels, and a number of electricitysub-stations in the northern districts, including one inMalda, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

''This cement plant will generate employment for 7,000people,'' Banerjee said.

She also threw open to public 'Devi Kamteswari' bridgeover river Mansai, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The bridgeconnects Dinhata and Sitai towns in Coochbehar district.

These apart, an overbridge at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri,set up at an expenditure of Rs 45 crore, was also unveiled bythe TMC supremo.

Banerjee said that education hubs would soon be comingup at Dow Hill and Mongpu, and a hill campus of the PresidencyUniversity was being set up at Kurseong in Darjeelingdistrict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Macron asks EU to help nearby areas get vaccines

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the EU to better help its European neighbors in the race to get COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a meeting in Paris with Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic.Macron, speaking from the Elysee presidential pala...

Govt to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

The government will strengthen the framework of the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT and implement systems such as e-courts along with alternate methods of debt resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.Besides, the g...

#MeToo: Delhi court reserves for Feb 10 verdict in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramni

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved for February 10 the verdict in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ...

I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson was her alleged abuser

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson was the person she has referred in the past when she has talked about being in an abusive relationship. The 33-year-old actor made the allegations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021