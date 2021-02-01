Mamata inaugurates bridge, cement plant in north Bengal

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects inthe northern districts of the state, including a 3.29 km-longbridge over river Teesta and a cement plant.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore, 'Joyee' bridgeover river Teesta connects Haldibari and Mekhliganj inCoochbehar district, reducing the distance between the twotowns from 85 km to a mere five km, Banerjee said.

''Work to develop Infrastructure is being undertakenacross the state. A number of bridges and roads are beingbuilt in various places,'' she said after virtuallyinaugurating the projects from Uttar Banga Utsav ground here.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also inaugurateda Rs 450-crore cement plant at Mohitnagar in Jalpaiguridistrict, a few youth hostels, and a number of electricitysub-stations in the northern districts, including one inMalda, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

''This cement plant will generate employment for 7,000people,'' Banerjee said.

She also threw open to public 'Devi Kamteswari' bridgeover river Mansai, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The bridgeconnects Dinhata and Sitai towns in Coochbehar district.

These apart, an overbridge at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri,set up at an expenditure of Rs 45 crore, was also unveiled bythe TMC supremo.

Banerjee said that education hubs would soon be comingup at Dow Hill and Mongpu, and a hill campus of the PresidencyUniversity was being set up at Kurseong in Darjeelingdistrict.

