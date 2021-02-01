Bird flu scare: Two areas in Srinagar declared alert zones

Bird flu scare: Two areas in Srinagar declared alert zonesPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:07 IST
Authorities on Monday declared two areas of Srinagar city as alert zones after samples lifted from dead crows in these areas tested positive for H5N8 strain of avian influenza.
Officials said the samples lifted from dead crows at Athwajan and Peerbagh tested positive for H5N8 strain of bird flu as per the report from ICAR-NISHAD, Bhopal.
''Now in accordance with the stipulated guidelines, a 10-kilometer radius area around each of the said locations has been declared as alert zone,'' the officials said.
They said among other measures, surveillance and sampling will be conducted in these areas to prevent the spread of the disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- avian influenza
- H5N8
- Athwajan
- Srinagar
- Peerbagh
ALSO READ
Avian influenza confirmed in five states for poultry birds, culling operations underway
Avian influenza confirmed in 10 states for crows migratory and wild birds
Iraq reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak on farm - OIE
Avian influenza in poultry birds confirmed in six states so far
197 more birds fall prey to avian influenza in Rajasthan