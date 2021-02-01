Bomb threat by woman caller to airport in TN a hoax, say officials

A bomb threat by asuspected woman caller to the airport here on Monday turnedout to be a hoax, after security personnel launched a thoroughsearch, officials said.

No explosive substance was found after various areas ofthe airport were checked.

The officials said the caller told the airport managerthat a bomb would go off there, following which personnel ofthe Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which managesguards the airport, and the police took up a search afterevacuating the passengers and others.

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors were used, but noexplosive material was found.

The caller also said some officials of the airportwere not qualified enough to hold their respective posts anddemanded they be removed, the officials added.

Airport authorities said they were probing the matter.

Earlier, after the threat call was received here,security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up.

