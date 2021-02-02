UP govt transfers senior officers in late night reshuffle

In a late night administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department, Arvind Kumar and few other senior officers.

Kumar has now been posted in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, an official spokesman said here.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Finance, Sanjiv Kumar Mittal has been sent to the State Tax department in the same capacity, while ACS Vocational Education S Radha Mohan shifted to Finance in his place, he said.

ACS Medical Education Rajnish Dubey has been made ACS Urban Development department.

Principal Secretary Medical Health, Alok Kumar has been sent to Medical Education in the same capacity, and Principal Secretary Power, M Devraj made Chairman and MD of UP Power Corporation Limited.

Chief Secretary R K Tiwari has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure and Industrial Development commissioner, the spokesman added.

