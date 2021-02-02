Left Menu

LICHFL elevates COO Viswanatha Gowd as CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:24 IST
LICHFL elevates COO Viswanatha Gowd as CEO

Leading mortgage player LIC Housing Finance on Tuesday said Y Viswanatha Gowd assumed charge as the managing director and chief executive officer following the elevation of the past head Siddhartha Mohanty as the managing director of the parent LIC.

Mohanty assumed charge as one of the four MDs of LIC on Monday after being appointed by the government on January 20.

Before taking over as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gowd was the company's chief operating officer (COO).

Gowd joined LIC of India as a direct recruit officer in 1988 and has risen through the ranks to this senior position.

Before taking over as COO of LIC Housing Finance, he was regional manager of LIC HFL's South Eastern Region since 2017.

In a career spanning over three decades in LIC, Gowd has worked in many areas at the Corporation of marketing, and finance among other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars LOCs were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were ...

Iran says has 2 cascades of 348 advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.Thanks to our diligent nuclear scient...

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network running as normal, CEO says

Telenors network and services in Myanmar are fully restored after the military ordered them shut in some parts of the country during Mondays coup, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday. Myanmars military seized power from the democra...

Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'

The six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom has credited Boxing Federation of Indias BFI president Ajay Singh for the remarkable performances of the boxers from the country at the global stage in the recent years. Kom has recently joined the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021