Left Menu

94 new bird deaths reported in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:49 IST
94 new bird deaths reported in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 94 fresh bird deathshave been reported in Maharashtra amid the avian influenzascare, the state government said on Tuesday.

It took the death toll of birds in the state sinceJanuary 8 -- when alert about bird flu was sounded -- to20,017, the government said, adding that daily mortality hasbeen declining in the last eight days.

As many as 94 dead birds were found on Monday andtheir samples were sent to the National Institute of HighSecurity Animal Diseases, Bhopal and the DiseaseInvestigation Section, Pune to ascertain the cause of death,an official said.

The dead birds included 63 poultry birds, 25 crows andothers including herons and parrots.

The statement, meanwhile, also said that samples ofdead poultry birds from Mahape and Ghansoli in Thane district,sent on January 30, have tested positive for bird flu.

So far, 72,106 poultry birds from infected zones havebeen culled and 44,686 eggs and 63,339 kg of poultry feed havebeen destroyed. To avoid the spread of infection, carcassesare put in a gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with alayer of lime. PTI NDKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland's Doris and Roux ruled out of Six Nations opener against Wales

Ireland back row Caelan Doris and lock Quinn Roux will not play a part in Sundays Six Nations opener against Wales due to injuries and have returned to their provinces for medical assessment, the countrys rugby union IRFU said on Tuesday. D...

Britain records 1,449 deaths, 16,840 cases

Britain recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.Official data showed that 9.65 million people have...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As Russias Sputnik V vaccine proved to be almost 92 effective in protecting against COVID-19, Calum Semple, a professor of outbreak medicine, said the E484K coronavirus mutation that could hurt vaccine efficacy has occurred spontaneously in...

U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar military

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes that the United States will quickly determine that the recent takeover in Myanmar is a military coup, clearing the way for imposing additional sanctions.We already have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021