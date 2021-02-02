94 new bird deaths reported in Maharashtra

As many as 94 fresh bird deathshave been reported in Maharashtra amid the avian influenzascare, the state government said on Tuesday.

It took the death toll of birds in the state sinceJanuary 8 -- when alert about bird flu was sounded -- to20,017, the government said, adding that daily mortality hasbeen declining in the last eight days.

As many as 94 dead birds were found on Monday andtheir samples were sent to the National Institute of HighSecurity Animal Diseases, Bhopal and the DiseaseInvestigation Section, Pune to ascertain the cause of death,an official said.

The dead birds included 63 poultry birds, 25 crows andothers including herons and parrots.

The statement, meanwhile, also said that samples ofdead poultry birds from Mahape and Ghansoli in Thane district,sent on January 30, have tested positive for bird flu.

So far, 72,106 poultry birds from infected zones havebeen culled and 44,686 eggs and 63,339 kg of poultry feed havebeen destroyed. To avoid the spread of infection, carcassesare put in a gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with alayer of lime. PTI NDKRK KRK

