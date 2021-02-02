NSTEDB supporting various programs to foster entrepreneurship ecosystem

The National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), is functioning under the aegis of Department of Science & Technology. The functions of the NSTEDB are mentioned below:

1. To act as a policy advisory body to the Government in matters relating to S&T Entrepreneurship Development.

2. To guide the Department in implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Schemes/Programmes related to S&T Entrepreneurship.

3. To guide in generating new programmes/schemes.

NSTEDB has been supporting various programs to foster the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. NSTEDB, under its umbrella program-NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing &Harnessing Innovations), has supported Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) in academic institutions. These TBI provide handholding support to start-ups for taking innovative products to market. Working along the various verticals of NIDHI program, the Board is enabling productization of ideas by young entrepreneurs in various domains like agritech, edutech, fintech, medtech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, sanitation etc. Some of the innovative products recently developed by Start-ups promoted by NSTEDB programs are: Ergonomic toilet with an elevated footrest, non-invasive screening and detection of oral cancer, Water-saving RO filters, In-space propulsion systems & orbital launch vehicles, IoT enabled automated smart cradle, etc.

In addition, as a rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic, NSTEDB launched a new initiative CAWACH (Centre for Augmenting War on Covid-19 Health Crisis) in March 2020. Total 51 startups with Covid-19, market-ready solutions have been supported under 5 thematic areas i.e. Diagnostics, Informatics, Sterilizers & Disinfectants, PPE, Ventilator & respiratory care devices. Out of these 51 startups, more than 70% have already commercialized their products, for example, high flow oxygen therapy (HFOT) device, COVID-19 Detection KITV 2.0, 3-ply surgical mask manufacturing machine, Genomics based tool for contact tracing, etc. According to the latest study conducted through Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on NSTEDB programs, the total turnover of both the graduated and incubated start-ups at NSTEDB supported TBIs during 2014-2019 is in excess of ₹27000 Crore.

This information was given by the Minister of Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)