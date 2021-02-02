Left Menu

NSTEDB supporting various programs to foster entrepreneurship ecosystem

In addition, as a rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic, NSTEDB launched a new initiative CAWACH (Centre for Augmenting War on Covid-19 Health Crisis) in March 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:56 IST
NSTEDB supporting various programs to foster entrepreneurship ecosystem
According to the latest study conducted through Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on NSTEDB programs, the total turnover of both the graduated and incubated start-ups at NSTEDB supported TBIs during 2014-2019 is in excess of ₹27000 Crore. Image Credit: ANI

The National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), is functioning under the aegis of Department of Science & Technology. The functions of the NSTEDB are mentioned below:

1. To act as a policy advisory body to the Government in matters relating to S&T Entrepreneurship Development.

2. To guide the Department in implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Schemes/Programmes related to S&T Entrepreneurship.

3. To guide in generating new programmes/schemes.

NSTEDB has been supporting various programs to foster the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. NSTEDB, under its umbrella program-NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing &Harnessing Innovations), has supported Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) in academic institutions. These TBI provide handholding support to start-ups for taking innovative products to market. Working along the various verticals of NIDHI program, the Board is enabling productization of ideas by young entrepreneurs in various domains like agritech, edutech, fintech, medtech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, sanitation etc. Some of the innovative products recently developed by Start-ups promoted by NSTEDB programs are: Ergonomic toilet with an elevated footrest, non-invasive screening and detection of oral cancer, Water-saving RO filters, In-space propulsion systems & orbital launch vehicles, IoT enabled automated smart cradle, etc.

In addition, as a rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic, NSTEDB launched a new initiative CAWACH (Centre for Augmenting War on Covid-19 Health Crisis) in March 2020. Total 51 startups with Covid-19, market-ready solutions have been supported under 5 thematic areas i.e. Diagnostics, Informatics, Sterilizers & Disinfectants, PPE, Ventilator & respiratory care devices. Out of these 51 startups, more than 70% have already commercialized their products, for example, high flow oxygen therapy (HFOT) device, COVID-19 Detection KITV 2.0, 3-ply surgical mask manufacturing machine, Genomics based tool for contact tracing, etc. According to the latest study conducted through Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on NSTEDB programs, the total turnover of both the graduated and incubated start-ups at NSTEDB supported TBIs during 2014-2019 is in excess of ₹27000 Crore.

This information was given by the Minister of Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain demanded that Russia immediately releases Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Navalny, one of President Vladimir P...

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

Pakistan on Tuesday launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with a doctor here becoming the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the start of the campaign.Khan said the vaccine w...

Roger Federer to make tennis comeback in March

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to make his return to the sport at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, CNN reported citing the players agent. Federer last featured in January 2020 in the Australian Open before undergoin...

Left parties, TJS call for road blockade on Feb 6 in Telangana in support of farmers' stir

The CPI, CPIM and some otheropposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage aroad blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoingagitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the threecentral farm laws.The leaders of CPI,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021