Left Menu

24 new drugs developed with researches at CCRAS: Minister

Researches undertaken at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences CCRAS have helped in developing 24 new drugs, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.In a written reply, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the Ministry of AYUSH under its central sector scheme for promotion of International Cooperation IC undertakes various measures to promote and propagate AYUSH systems of medicine, including ayurveda, across the globe....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:24 IST
24 new drugs developed with researches at CCRAS: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Researches undertaken at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) have helped in developing 24 new drugs, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the Ministry of AYUSH under its central sector scheme for promotion of International Cooperation (IC) undertakes various measures to promote and propagate AYUSH systems of medicine, including ayurveda, across the globe.

''... researches undertaken at Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences under Ministry of AYUSH has developed 24 new drugs. In addition, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed herbal formulations by their supported researches at CSIR-CIMAP, CSIR-NBRI and CSIR-CDRI and technology has been transferred to industry for its commercialisation,'' the minister said.

He was responding to a query by Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar on whether the researches have helped in developing new medicines in ayurveda.

Rijiju -- who is holding the additional charge of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy -- said that ICAR-DMAPR is also focusing on researches and plant genetic resources/ quality planting material.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela has vaccines reserved in COVAX but must pay soon, PAHO says

At least 1.4 million vaccines have been set aside for Venezuela in the COVAX coronavirus vaccine program, an official with the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, but Caracas will need to pay for them within a week. PAHO said ...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain demanded that Russia immediately releases Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Navalny, one of President Vladimir P...

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

Pakistan on Tuesday launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with a doctor here becoming the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the start of the campaign.Khan said the vaccine w...

Roger Federer to make tennis comeback in March

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to make his return to the sport at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, CNN reported citing the players agent. Federer last featured in January 2020 in the Australian Open before undergoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021