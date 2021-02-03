Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:26 IST
Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Guar seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 7 to Rs 3,928 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for February contracts increased by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,928 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 35,495 lots.

Guar seed for March delivery traded up by Rs 9, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 3,974 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 24,300 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices here.

