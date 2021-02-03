Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics on Tuesday unveiled a new version of four-legged Spot with an arm and the ability to charge itself, allowing it to work around the clock.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children; patients' antibodies attack multiple virus targets

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long lasting COVID-19 effects seen in children Robotic dog Spot learns new tricks with addition of helping hand

A dog-like robot named Spot, seen dancing in a viral video, can now not only bring your slippers, it can pick up dirty laundry, open doors and even plant flowers. U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics on Tuesday unveiled a new version of four-legged Spot with an arm and the ability to charge itself, allowing it to work around the clock. SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch

A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket. The Starship SN9 that blew up on its final descent, like the SN8 before it, was a test model of the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws....

Rahul 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to Indias protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at propaganda and fake narratives and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging tha...

Adani Green Energy posts Rs 41.36 cr net profit in December quarter

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.36 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net loss of the firm was Rs 128.46 crore in the quarter ended on December 31,...

UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situation

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Britain said in a statement on Wednesday they had serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021