Uttarakhand: CM Rawat visits Durmi valley

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:06 IST
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the remote Durmi-valley in the border district of Chamoli and announced around a dozen projects for the area in addition to the redevelopment of the historic Durmi lake delighting residents. Rawat is the first chief minister to visit the remote valley on an invitation by locals to felicitate him for announcing the redevelopment of the lake for the first time on the state's foundation day anniversary on November 9 last year.

The lake in the valley was a favourite with tourists for boating and other activities before being destroyed in the 1970 floods.

Residents have long been demanding redevelopment of the lake that can generate employment opportunities for locals and give a boost to tourism.

Speaking at his felicitation, Rawat announced about a dozen more projects for the development starved Durmi valley including the opening of a primary health centre and providing basic facilities in the Badrinath assembly constituency.

Rawat said the state government is working out details of a project meant to remove the burden of grass stacks from the heads of women in hill areas.

Monetary allocation for the project will be made in the state's forthcoming annual budget and it will be fully implemented within five years, he said.

Durmi valley consists of 14 gram panchayats with a population of about 8,000. A lot needs to be done for development and creation of basic facilities in the valley, he said.

