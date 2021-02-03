UP CM lays foundation of irrigation projects

Left Menu

Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, Gone are the governments whose flood prevention projects started just before the rainy season and washed away in the floods. Adityanath claimed that his government is working in a planned manner to get rid of floods.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:29 IST
Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.

Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, ''Gone are the governments whose flood prevention projects started just before the rainy season and washed away in the floods.'' Adityanath claimed that his government is working in a planned manner to get rid of floods. "Continuous efforts are being made to increase irrigation potential and to ensure that lives of people are not lost in floods," the CM said. He said the projects will be completed by May.

The CM claimed earlier governments did not have any plan for the prevention of floods despite 24 districts falling in a "very sensitive" category.

But our government prepared a detailed action plan after assessing local needs, he said. "For the first time in the history of the state, some innovative experiments were also carried out. Dredging and channeling of rivers was done by creating a systematic action plan and encouraged by the good results, many public representatives have stated to implement these works in their areas," the CM said.

