AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday saidit will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the comingAssembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in everyconstituency to highlight the party's development work.

Over 150 such groups will be formed per constituency aspart of the ''Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara'' campaign initiated bythe IT Cell of the AIADMK, the party said in a release.

Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly segments and the ruling partyis aiming to secure a hatrick of poll victories, after the2011 and 2016 wins.

Under the campaign 'Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara' (forAmma's good governance to continue) ''AIADMK plans to create150 WhatsApp groups per constituency before Amma's (the lateJ Jayalalithaa) birthday on February 24, 2021.'' ''The groups will apprise the people of the developmentalwork in their area and enable them to give their valuableinputs and feedback,'' it said.

The campaign will strengthen and propagate the party'svision by integrating technology with the concerns of voters,innovative ideas of the cadre and support of the partyleadership, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)