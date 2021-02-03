Left Menu

AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:04 IST
AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday saidit will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the comingAssembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in everyconstituency to highlight the party's development work.

Over 150 such groups will be formed per constituency aspart of the ''Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara'' campaign initiated bythe IT Cell of the AIADMK, the party said in a release.

Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly segments and the ruling partyis aiming to secure a hatrick of poll victories, after the2011 and 2016 wins.

Under the campaign 'Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara' (forAmma's good governance to continue) ''AIADMK plans to create150 WhatsApp groups per constituency before Amma's (the lateJ Jayalalithaa) birthday on February 24, 2021.'' ''The groups will apprise the people of the developmentalwork in their area and enable them to give their valuableinputs and feedback,'' it said.

The campaign will strengthen and propagate the party'svision by integrating technology with the concerns of voters,innovative ideas of the cadre and support of the partyleadership, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen calls for 'acting now - and acting big' on pandemic relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said it was imperative to enact a comprehensive 1.9 trillion economic rescue package that includes 350 billion in aid to state and local governments, the Treasury said in a statement.Yellen,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains

Global equities rose on Wednesday, lifted by strong results from Alphabet Inc and upbeat earnings in Europe, while oil prices advanced more than 2 to their highest levels in nearly a year on a growth outlook bolstered by stimulus hopes. Sil...

PM Johnson leads Britain in clap for fundraiser Captain Tom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined people across the United Kingdom on Wednesday in clapping outside their front doors in a tribute to fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital aged 100 after testing positive for COVID-19.The famil...

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021