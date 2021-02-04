Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:48 IST
Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Thursday with tourist hotspots Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie draping in white even as the cold wave intensified across the state Capital city Shimla received 50 cm snowfall from Thursday morning till 5.30 pm, which is the second highest snowfall in a day in the last 30 years, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The city had received 54.1 cm snowfall in a day on February 12, 2002, he added.

Snowfall occurred at many places over the state in the last 24 hours but its main effect was in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts, Singh said.

Most parts of Shimla district, including Shimla city, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Kufri and its upper parts, several places in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kangra districts and most places in Lahul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts received light to heavy snowfall on Thursday, he added.

The temperature in the state decreased by several notches while a number of roads were blocked due to snow, officials said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie settled at minus 1.1 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla and Manali registered a low of 1.8 and degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

The maximum temperature in the state decreased by six to seven degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 18.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Dalhousie's maximum was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Shimla 3.2, Manali 3, Kufri 0.7, Kalpa 0.4 and Keylong minus 4 degrees Celsius, he added.

The highest 151.3 cm snowfall in the state in the month of February in the past thirty years had occurred in 1990 and the second highest 113 cm was in 2007, Singh said.

Bypass road near ISBT in Shimla was closed due to uprooting of trees, a police official said.

Several upper roads in Shimla district, including Dhalli-Fagu road on the National Highway-5, were closed for traffic, he said.

The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast rain, snowfall in mid and high hills of the state on February 5 as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.Susan...

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Feb 8, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time by 9 mins

Beginning Monday, commuters of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro can opt for the Fast Trains which will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line, officials said on Thursday.Noida Metro Rail Corpo...

CNN President Jeff Zucker to step down at year's end

CNN President Jeff Zucker will leave the cable news network at the end of 2021, CNN said on Thursday. The truth is, back in November and December, I had basically decided that it was time to move on now, Zucker told employees on a morning c...

DRDO holds seminar Energising the R&D Capabilities for Atmanirbhar Bharat

An International Seminar was organized by Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO on 4 February 2021, during Aero India at Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The theme of the seminar Energising the RD Capabilities of Industry for Atmanirbhar Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021