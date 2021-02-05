Left Menu

HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:58 IST
HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

HAL and Rolls-Royce have agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two areas augmenting the supply chain for both Civil and DefenceAerospace and establishing an authorized maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.

Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their partnership of over 60 years, wherein Rolls-Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL(Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) under license from Rolls-Royce, a joint statement said.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said: ''We are looking at new areas of cooperation and exports to countries which Rolls-Royce and altogether contribute to in aerospace application.'' President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia, KishoreJayaraman,said, ''We share strong synergies with HAL and as we look at future programmes, we believe there is immense potential to further build on our shared capabilities.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Lowe, Beirne win Irish selection battles for Six Nations opener

New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will make his Six Nations debut in Irelands opener in Wales while Tadhg Beirne got the nod ahead of Iain Henderson at second row in an experienced side named by coach Andy Farrell on Friday. Ireland are mi...

HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh settles matter with Sebi; pays Rs 9.37 lakh as settlement charges

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltds Chairman Deepak Parekh has settled with markets regulator Sebi a matter of non-compliance with an erstwhile listing agreement.Parekh has settled the matter by paying Rs 9.37 lakh towards settlement charges without ...

HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership with MRO and supply chain MoUs

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL and Rolls-Royce on Friday agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two significant areas -- expanding the supply chain for both civil and defence aerospace and establishing an authorised...

Saudi Arabia frees two jailed activists with U.S. citizenship on bail

Saudi authorities have released two activists with U.S. citizenship on bail pending their trials, rights groups and family members said, as the kingdom moves to address criticism from the new U.S. administration over its human rights record...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021