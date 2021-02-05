India vs England: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 128 Extras: (LB-4, NB-11) 15 Total: (For 3 wickets in 89.3 overs) 263 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-3-27-0, Jasprit Bumrah 18.3-2-40-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-2-68-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 20-3-69-0, Washington Sundar 12-0-55-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)