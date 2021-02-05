Fix water supply problems within stipulated time, Nitish tells officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Friday asked officials to redress people's grievances overdrinking water supply within a stipulated time frame, astatement here said.

Kumar, during a meeting with the officials of threedepartments -- panchayati raj, public health engineering (PHE)and urban development -- said all water supply-relatedcomplaints registered at an integrated call centre, set up forthe purpose, should be attended to at the earliest.

He also said efforts should be made to ensure thatwater is not wasted as it would have an adverse impact on theenvironment, the statement said.

A detailed presentation was made by the officials atthe meeting on ''proper implementation and maintenance'' of twostate-run water supply schemes -- Mukhya Mantri Grameen PayjalNischay Yojana and Shahri Payjal Nischay Yojana.

Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati RajDepartment Amrit Lal Meena said arrangements have been madefor recruiting a person for every panchayat who would takenote if people were receiving timely supply of potable water.

He also said that the department would be giving thenew recruits honorarium and incentives from time to time.

Jitendra Srivastava, the secretary of the PublicHealth Engineering Department, apprised the CM of thelogistics involved in the upkeep of the piped lines.

Among others, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and CM'sPrincipal Secretary Chanchal Kumar attended the meeting.

