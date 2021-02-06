President to visit MP on Mar 6-7, launch various projects

President to visit MP on Mar 6-7, launch various projectsPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:57 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind willvisit Madhya Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and lay foundationstones for various projects, Union Tourism Minister PrahladSingh Patel said here on Saturday.
He is expected to arrive in Jabalpur on March 6 andattend a function of the MP Judicial Academy, and then lay thefoundation stone on March 7 for the development of SingourgarhFort in Damoh district as a tourism hotspot, Patel said at apress conference here.
The fort is associated with Gondwana's Rani Durgavatiand the tourism ministry had allotted Rs 26 crore for theinitiative, Patel, who is BJP MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat,said.
President Kovind will inaugurate the circle office ofthe Central governments Archaeological department in Jabalpuron March 7, the minister added.
He added that various functions in connection with the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash ChandraBose will be held in Jabalpur between March 1 and 6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Assembly budget session between Feb 22-Mar 26
Madhya Pradesh Assembly budget session from Feb 22
IIM Indore signs MoU with state govt to develop 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'
Netaji memorial to be set up in Jabalpur central jail: MP CM
India ''faced'' an expansionist move on its borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day speech.