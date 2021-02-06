President to visit MP on Mar 6-7, launch various projects

President Ram Nath Kovind willvisit Madhya Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and lay foundationstones for various projects, Union Tourism Minister PrahladSingh Patel said here on Saturday.

He is expected to arrive in Jabalpur on March 6 andattend a function of the MP Judicial Academy, and then lay thefoundation stone on March 7 for the development of SingourgarhFort in Damoh district as a tourism hotspot, Patel said at apress conference here.

The fort is associated with Gondwana's Rani Durgavatiand the tourism ministry had allotted Rs 26 crore for theinitiative, Patel, who is BJP MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat,said.

President Kovind will inaugurate the circle office ofthe Central governments Archaeological department in Jabalpuron March 7, the minister added.

He added that various functions in connection with the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash ChandraBose will be held in Jabalpur between March 1 and 6.

