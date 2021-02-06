MP jail experiment: 8 convicts deployed at Indore fuel pump

Eight convicts with good conductand approaching the end of their sentences have been deployedat the first petrol pump launched in Indore on Saturday by theMadhya Pradesh jail department, an official said.

The Indian Oil Corporation filling station, near theCentral Jail, was inaugurated by MP Prisons and CorrectionalServices Director General Arvind Kumar.

''Eight convicts whose conduct has been good and whoare going to complete their sentences in a year or two havebeen engaged to work at this fuel station. It has been openedon a trial basis and will be replicated in more cities if theexperiment is successful,'' Kumar told reporters.

''Giving jobs to convicts at the pump would come handyin rehabilitating them after release,'' said Indore CentralJail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangere.

Among those working at the fuel pump is Pratap Singh(55), a native of Ratlam district, who has six months to gofor his life sentence for murder to end.

''I live with my family in an open jail. Employment ina petrol pump station will make my life easier,'' he said.

The pump will be run by the Indore-based Central JailWelfare Committee and revenue would be used for prisoners'welfare, officials added.

