Mumbai farmers' protest: Cong leader attacks Centre

Several farmers' groups held aprotest in Mumbai on Saturday against the Centre's new agrimarketing laws.

Addressing the rally, Maharashtra Congress leaderNaseem Khan said the BJP-led Centre, rather than trying tofind a solution, was trying to insinuate that the protestsunderway for several days near Delhi were being backed byKhalistani elements.

People should come together and overthrow this''dictatorial'' Union government, Khan added.

