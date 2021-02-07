Left Menu

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:43 IST
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Philippines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A strong earthquake with 6.3 magnitude struck the southern province of Davao del Sur in the Philippines on Sunday, with damage and aftershocks expected, the country's seismology agency said.

The earthquake was initially recorded at magnitude 6 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences earlier said. The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) said it recorded the depth at 15 km, adding that the earthquake was tectonic.

The Southeast Asian country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes, particularly in the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' shoot paused after team members tests COVID-19 positive

Production on NBC show Law Order Organized Crime has come to a halt after one of the team members tested positive for coronavirus.According to Deadline, the shoot was paused due to a positive Covid test in Zone A, which traditionally inclu...

Ronaldo marks turning 36 by helping Juventus beat Roma 2-0

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his birthday by setting up Juventus to beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.Ronaldo turned 36 on Friday then showed little sign of slowing down as he scored and also hit the crossbar in the first half. An own goal b...

Structure of DTH industry remains attractive in mid to long term: Airtel CEO

The DTH market proposition continues to be attractive in the medium to long run, given the current structure, the upside opportunity from cable conversion, and current niche play of streaming services, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021