Left Menu

Snow dump puts northern Germany in deep freeze

Snowed blanketed northern Germany on Sunday, prompting rail operator Deutsche Bahn to suspend connections to the Netherlands and some long-distance domestic services as the national weather centre warned of "extremely heavy drifting snow". Deutsche Bahn said on its website that long-distance train services between Berlin, Hanover and Cologne were suspended until further notice.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:09 IST
Snow dump puts northern Germany in deep freeze
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Snowed blanketed northern Germany on Sunday, prompting rail operator Deutsche Bahn to suspend connections to the Netherlands and some long-distance domestic services as the national weather centre warned of "extremely heavy drifting snow". Temperatures dropped to -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) and Berlin and Hanover, and strong winds from the east whipped up snow storms, the DWD weather service said.

The bad weather hit a band running from Muenster in the west to Saxony in the east, with an area to the south of Hanover hit hardest. Deutsche Bahn said on its website that long-distance train services between Berlin, Hanover and Cologne were suspended until further notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Guj: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM

In view of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday requested his counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in the northern state.A part of t...

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money: PM Modi tells BJP rally.

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money PM Modi tells BJP rally....

CM will decide on resuming classes from I-VIII: Minister

Erode TN Feb 7 PTI Classes for IX and XI standardstudents in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday whileresumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided uponby Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said EducationMinister K A Sengot...

COVID-19: Bangladesh kicks off countrywide vaccination drive

Bangladesh on Sunday launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with lawmakers along with top administration and health officials taking the first shots of the vaccine.Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who inaugurated the campaign at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021