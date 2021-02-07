Deeply shocked: Mamata on Uttarakhand disaster

Deeply shocked: Mamata on Uttarakhand disasterPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:16 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was deeply shocked over the disaster that struck Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off, leading to a massive flood.
Over 150 labourers working at a power project in the northern state are feared dead, officials said, adding, many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.
''Deeply shocked and very saddened at the loss of lives in the disaster that took place in Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Wishing a speedy and full recovery for those injured in the calamity,'' Banerjee said on Twitter.
Several districts in Uttarakhand, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun have been put on high alert in the wake of the disaster.
