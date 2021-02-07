Left Menu

PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:29 IST
PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector in this port town on Sunday, including the ambitious 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by government-owned GAIL.

The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri UrjaGanga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas.

He also inaugurated an LPG import terminal of BharatPetroleum, besides a four-lane road overbridge at Ranichak in Haldia as part of the port connectivity highway project.

He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery.

''Gas-based economic system is India's need and 'One nation one gas grid' is an important project to meet this requirement,'' Modi said.

He said that apart from West Bengal, the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline will benefit 10 districts in Jharkhand and Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.A part of the Nanda Dev...

Uttarakhand flood: Army deploys four columns, medical teams

The Army on Sunday deployed four columns and two medical teams in the rescue of people affected by a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, o...

Entire nation praying for Uttarakhand, relief work in full swing: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday said relief work is in full progress inUttarakhands Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leadingto a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.Modi, while addressing a public rally here, sai...

Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic ref...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021