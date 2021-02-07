Guj local bodies' polls: AAP holds roadshows in Rajkot, Surat

The Aam Aadmi Party heldroadshows in Rajkot and Surat on Sunday ahead of the localbodies polls in Gujarat slated for later this month.

The two cities are among the six with municipalcorporations that will go to polls on February 21.

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ledthe roadshow in Rajkot, the one in Surat's Udhna-Limbayat areawas helmed by the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, andattended by its state unit chief Gopal Italia.

Both rallies were well attended with workers on two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws waving party flags andshouting slogans.

Addressing a gathering after the roadshow in Surat,Singh presented a 10-point ''guarantee card'' which promisedreduction in housing tax, waiving personal tax, free rides forstudents on government city buses, free 24-hour water supplyetc if AAP came to power in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Singh said AAP will replicate its ''Delhi model'' inGujarat, which promises better government school education andhealth care facilities and zero corruption, and urged peopleto vote out the BJP from the civic body.

In Rajkot, Sisodia said people were looking at the AAPwith hope as BJP had failed them, and those who got elected onCongress tickets were joining the saffron party.

He claimed the AAP was getting all-round support fromthe people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)