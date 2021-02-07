Left Menu

Ex-Haryana minister, five others sustain burns

07-02-2021
Former Haryana Minister Manish Grover and five others sustained burns when some balloons filled with an inflammable gas burst after catching fire during an event here on Sunday, police said.

Police said the incident took place at the Anaj Mandi where a 85-foot Tricolour was to be unfurled.

All those who sustained burns were provided medical treatment, they said.

''Luckily, no one sustained serious burn injuries,'' said a police official. PTI SUN VSD RDKRDK

