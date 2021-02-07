Left Menu

Chilly weather in MP, cold wave likely in 8 districts: IMD

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:11 IST
The minimum temperatures in MadhyaPradesh on Sunday hovered between 6 degrees Celsius and 10degrees Celsius, with some areas like Khandwa experiencing acold wave, an India Meteorological Department official said.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in eightdistricts of the state, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, tillMonday morning, he said.

''All 32 IMD stations recorded minimum temperaturesbetween 6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius on Sundaymorning. The mercury remained below normal in Bhopal andHoshangabad districts,'' said IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologistGD Mishra.

On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature in MP wasrecorded at 6 degrees Celsius in Raisen and the highestmaximum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius in Seoni, he said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Bhopal were24.3 (-3) and 8.2 (-4) degrees Celsius respectively whileIndore recorded a high of 24.9 (-4) and a low of 10.2 (-1)degrees Celsius, he added.

