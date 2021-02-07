Left Menu

Expedite development work to make Ayodhya world class city: Adityanath to officials

He then held a review meeting with the officials at the Ram Katha Museum.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 23:30 IST
Expedite development work to make Ayodhya world class city: Adityanath to officials
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to speed up various projects in Ayodhya to make the city a world class destination for domestic and international tourists.

The development of Ayodhya should be an amalgamation of religion and modernity, the chief minister said while on a visit to Ayodhya.

Reviewing the projects in Ayodhya, he said the curiosity of the world community towards the religious place has been increasing day by day as a grand Ram temple construction is gaining momentum, a government spokesman said.

''We have to set an example and meet the expectations of the devotees from all over the world whose footfalls will increase with every passing day,'' Adityanath said.

Directing the officials to settle issues regarding land acquisition and other logistics at the earliest so that the projects are completed in time, he said the commitment to make Ayodhya a world class destination has to be fulfilled in a given time frame, the spokesman said.

The chief minister said many states want to set up their guest houses in Ayodhya and religious organisations, saints and akahras too want to build temples hence the development work is needed to be expedited in the right earnest, he said.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya, Adityanath offered obeisance at the Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple. Later, he met Nritya Gopal Das and other saints at the Swami Mani Ram Das Ji Ki Chavni. He then held a review meeting with the officials at the Ram Katha Museum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly and Police size $60 million of bitcoin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine after trial showing limited protection

South Africa will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunisation programme while scientists advise on the best way to proceed, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.Mkhize was speaking after trial data showed the AstraZene...

Husband, in-laws booked for woman's death in fire in UP's Chitrakoot

A case of dowry death has been registered here against the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman, who died in a fire under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.SHO of Bargarh police station Raviprakash said Sapna 27 suffered...

Chicago mayor cites 'tentative agreement' to reopen schools

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that a tentative agreement has been reached the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nations third-largest school district. Under the possible deal, whi...

Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maines most famous writer.Stephen Kings foundation covered the USD 6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students participating in Farwell Elementar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021