Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits J-K's Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Gulmarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information," NCS said.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

