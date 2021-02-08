Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits J-K's Gulmarg
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.ANI | Gulmarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:53 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information," NCS said.
No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Minimum temperature dips in Kashmir valley
Villagers pool money to lay pipes for potable water in J-K's Doda
Security tightened in Kashmir Valley ahead of R-Day
Soldier succumbs to injuries caused in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir