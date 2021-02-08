Left Menu

3.7 magnitude quake hits Assam's Nagaon

An earthquake of a magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Nagaon area of Assam on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:04 IST
3.7 magnitude quake hits Assam's Nagaon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of a magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Nagaon area of Assam on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the quake took place at 1.49 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 13:49:15 IST, Latitude: 26.57 and Longitude: 93.14, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 35km ESE of Tezpur, Assam," the NCS tweeted. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can I Sue Public Transit if I Was Injured in a Bus Accident?

Public transit buses transport hundreds of passengers every single day. As a result, the bus driver and the transit company are held to a very high standard to ensure that commuters are safe whenever they ride. However, although buses are g...

Soccer-Chinese Cup holders Shandong expelled from Asian Champions League

Chinese FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng have been kicked out of this years Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation withdrew the clubs licence for the continental championship due to outstanding overdue payments.Shandong...

Aditya Birla Fashion posts Q3 net profit at Rs 58 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 58 crore on revenues of Rs 2,076 crore during the October to December quarter. It had posted a net loss of Rs 38 crore on revenues of Rs 2,583 crore in th...

S.Korea seeks to reassure ageing residents after raising COVID-19 vaccine questions

With one of the fastest ageing populations in the world, South Korea has sought to reassure elderly residents as it said it would push ahead with AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine but is still examining its efficacy for people older than 65. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021