Purvanchal Exp will be completed by March, inaugurated by PM Modi in April: Yogi Adityanath

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the construction of six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March, and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

Adityanath was on a visit to Ghazipur and Azamgarh to inspect the construction work of the expressway.

''After the Purvanchal Expressway is complete, people from Ghazipur can reach Lucknow in three hours, and Delhi in 10 hours,'' Adityanath told the public during a programme in Ghazipur. He also said, ''The mafia had obstructed the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh (in the past), and now the government is seizing their illegal properties. This has given full pace to the development works.'' The campaign initiated against the mafia will continue, and they will not be allowed to stay in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Adityanath also appealed to public representatives to take welfare programme to people.

Later speaking at Azamgarh, Adityanath said, "The construction work of the expressway is moving at a fast pace. By March 2021, the expressway will be completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it in April." He said the expressway will be built in a time-frame of three years despite COVID-19. ''This model of development has become a centre of attraction for the country and the world,'' he added.

''Azamgarh had a bad reputation till four years ago. People from this place found it difficult to rent accommodation in other cities, but the situation changed in four years, and Azamgarh is now becoming a model of development,'' Adityanath said.

The 340-kilometre-long six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will connect Lucknow with the economically underdeveloped districts such as Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in July 2018 laid the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway at Azamgarh.

