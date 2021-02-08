Half of development funds in BMC budget unused last year: AAP

Over half of the provisions madefor development works in the previous Budget of the Mumbaicivic body remained unutilised, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)alleged on Monday, saying this trend continued for seven yearsin a row.

In a release, the AAP demanded a white paper on''non-utilisation'' of Budgetary funds over the years. TheArvind Kejriwal-led party also sought to know the steps takenby civic administration for utilisation of funds in the Budget2021-22, which was presented recently.

''The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)presented the annual budget of Rs 39,038 crore for FY 21-22,out of which Rs 20,287 crore will be spent on establishmentexpenses like salaries and maintenance. The BMC's budget forcapital expenditure for projects related to developmentalworks is at Rs 18,751 crore,'' it said.

The AAP further claimed that developmental work hasseen a 71% increase in the BMC's budget this year, ahead ofthe 2022 civic polls in Mumbai.

''The BMC's budget is an annual ritual aimed atthrowing big numbers at Mumbaikars and the political classalike. A closer look at the budget and its utilisation yearafter year reveals a sordid saga of ineptitude andincompetence,'' the party said.

The AAP also alleged that the Mumbai civic body waseither unwilling to spend the money or lacks the capacity toefficiently execute the work in stipulated time.

''This is a case of over-commitment and under-delivery.

If the AAP government in Delhi can utilise all its fundsearmarked for the current fiscal year and completes them in arecord time, thus saving precious money of the publicexchequer, why can't we expect the same in Mumbai?,'' the AAPasked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)