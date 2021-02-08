Left Menu

Half of development funds in BMC budget unused last year: AAP

A closer look at the budget and its utilisation yearafter year reveals a sordid saga of ineptitude andincompetence, the party said.The AAP also alleged that the Mumbai civic body waseither unwilling to spend the money or lacks the capacity toefficiently execute the work in stipulated time.This is a case of over-commitment and under-delivery.If the AAP government in Delhi can utilise all its fundsearmarked for the current fiscal year and completes them in arecord time, thus saving precious money of the publicexchequer, why cant we expect the same in Mumbai, the AAPasked.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:47 IST
Half of development funds in BMC budget unused last year: AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over half of the provisions madefor development works in the previous Budget of the Mumbaicivic body remained unutilised, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)alleged on Monday, saying this trend continued for seven yearsin a row.

In a release, the AAP demanded a white paper on''non-utilisation'' of Budgetary funds over the years. TheArvind Kejriwal-led party also sought to know the steps takenby civic administration for utilisation of funds in the Budget2021-22, which was presented recently.

''The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)presented the annual budget of Rs 39,038 crore for FY 21-22,out of which Rs 20,287 crore will be spent on establishmentexpenses like salaries and maintenance. The BMC's budget forcapital expenditure for projects related to developmentalworks is at Rs 18,751 crore,'' it said.

The AAP further claimed that developmental work hasseen a 71% increase in the BMC's budget this year, ahead ofthe 2022 civic polls in Mumbai.

''The BMC's budget is an annual ritual aimed atthrowing big numbers at Mumbaikars and the political classalike. A closer look at the budget and its utilisation yearafter year reveals a sordid saga of ineptitude andincompetence,'' the party said.

The AAP also alleged that the Mumbai civic body waseither unwilling to spend the money or lacks the capacity toefficiently execute the work in stipulated time.

''This is a case of over-commitment and under-delivery.

If the AAP government in Delhi can utilise all its fundsearmarked for the current fiscal year and completes them in arecord time, thus saving precious money of the publicexchequer, why can't we expect the same in Mumbai?,'' the AAPasked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Djokovic: "makes my heart full" to see Aussie Open crowd

Its been so long since he had a sizeable crowd to play for, the showman in Novak Djokovic just had to come out.Top-ranked Djokovic began his Australian Open title defense with a clinical, 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory over Jeremy Chardy in the closin...

Civil service exam: SC asks Centre to consider if one-time relaxation can be given on age limit

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to consider granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one ...

Alabama university removes Wallace name from building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation.A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Frid...

COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,133, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 55-year-old man took the toll to 341, as per the bulletin. There are 169 active cases as of now, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021