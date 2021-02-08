Left Menu

IMD warns cold wave in 9 Odisha districts, Phulbani coldest at 7.5 degree Celsius

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Phulbani in Odisha'sKandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 7.5degree Celsius on Monday even as the IMD forecast said ninedistricts would experience cold wave in the next 24 hours.

The districts which would experience cold waveconditions in next 24 hours are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda,Deogarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi andNawarangpur, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Apart from Phulbani, the other places which recordedminimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius are Daringbadi inKandhamal district (9) and Kirei (10), an IMD official said.

The official said dry weather prevailed over thedistricts of Odisha while shallow fog has occurred at one ortwo places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput ofSouth Interior region.

In its minimum temperature forecast, the IMD said thatthe night temperature is very likely to fall by 1-2 degreeCelsius during next 2 days and gradually rise by 2-3 degreeCelsius thereafter over the districts of Odisha. Minimumtemperature (Night temperature) will be below normal by 3-4degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odishaduring next 2-3 days, it said.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special ReliefCommissioner, asked the district collectors to give YellowWarning (Be updated) and to remain alert to the adverse impactof the prevailing cold wave conditions.

