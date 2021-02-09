Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:20 IST
Several injured in Mizoram-Assam border clash

Several people were injured in aclash due to fresh dispute on the Mizoram-Assam border nearBairabi town in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Tuesday, statepolice said.

The area is also called Kachurthal by Assam and fallswithin Hailakandi district.

The clash between the border residents of the twostates took place when two employees of Mizoram power andelectricity department and a member of Bairabi village councilwho had gone for a survey were allegedly beaten up by somepeople of Assam when they took some photos, the police said.

There was, however, no casualty in the clash, thepolice said.

Assam has allegedly constructed a link road into thedisputed land.

The situation was brought under control after securityforces were deployed on both sides of the inter-state border.

Hailakandi Deputy commissioner Meghnidhi Dahal andsuperintendent of police Pabindra Kumar Nath rushed to thesite to take stock of the situation.

The last incident of border dispute took place onAugust 9, 2020 when a farm hut was set on fire and aplantation was damaged near Thinghlun village in westMizoram's Mamit district.

On August 17 there was a violent clash along Mizoramsboundary with Assam's Cachar district in which a group ofpeople torched makeshift bamboo huts and stalls erected alongNH-306.

More than seven people from the two states wereinjured in the clash prompting the Centre to intervene.

Central armed forces were deployed on either side ofthe border after yet another clash in November and meetingschaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla were held.

Three districts of Mizoram - Aizawl, Kolasib andMamit share a 164.6-km-long inter-state border with Assam'sCachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

